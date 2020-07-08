4315 Valerie

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

OFFERED TO NON-SMOKING TENANTS ONLY.



Privately Owned! Flexible Terms!



Updated and beautifully furnished & equipped 3 bedroom, 1 bath detached Bellaire bungalow.



Inner-loop, City of Bellaire location in a very quite,-oriented neighborhood. 4.4 miles to Texas Medical Center TMC or Galleria and approx. 10 miles to Downtown Houston.



** All inclusive = electricity allowance, water, gas, garbage, house & yard maintenance, mid-range cable package & hi-speed wireless internet, furnishings, fully equipped kitchen, bed and bath linens.



Pets on a case-by-case basis with pet deposit.



Former tenants include: long term medical patients, expatriates, interning engineers & accountants, medical professionals, visiting scholars & scientists, snowbirds, entertainment professionals, etc.