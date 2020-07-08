All apartments in Bellaire
Last updated January 10 2020

4315 Valerie

4315 Valerie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Valerie Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
OFFERED TO NON-SMOKING TENANTS ONLY.

Privately Owned! Flexible Terms!

Updated and beautifully furnished & equipped 3 bedroom, 1 bath detached Bellaire bungalow.

Inner-loop, City of Bellaire location in a very quite,-oriented neighborhood. 4.4 miles to Texas Medical Center TMC or Galleria and approx. 10 miles to Downtown Houston.

** All inclusive = electricity allowance, water, gas, garbage, house & yard maintenance, mid-range cable package & hi-speed wireless internet, furnishings, fully equipped kitchen, bed and bath linens.

Pets on a case-by-case basis with pet deposit.

Former tenants include: long term medical patients, expatriates, interning engineers & accountants, medical professionals, visiting scholars & scientists, snowbirds, entertainment professionals, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Valerie have any available units?
4315 Valerie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4315 Valerie have?
Some of 4315 Valerie's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Valerie currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Valerie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Valerie pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 Valerie is pet friendly.
Does 4315 Valerie offer parking?
No, 4315 Valerie does not offer parking.
Does 4315 Valerie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Valerie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Valerie have a pool?
No, 4315 Valerie does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Valerie have accessible units?
No, 4315 Valerie does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Valerie have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 Valerie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4315 Valerie have units with air conditioning?
No, 4315 Valerie does not have units with air conditioning.

