Bellaire, TX
137 Phanturn Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

137 Phanturn Ln

137 Phanturn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

137 Phanturn Lane, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cozy townhome is located just inside the 610 Loop and just South of 59/69 (SW Freeway) at the end of a cul-de-sac. This place is great for individuals or a family looking for comfortable, affordable living inside the 610 Loop. The nearest main intersection is Newcastle and Bissonnett. For folks who work downtown, in the Medical Center, or the Galleria area, only a short commute will have you at work and out of Houston's infamous traffic. This place has three nice-sized bedrooms, two upstairs and one down. The master has a wonderful, spacious walk-in closet, and there is a great space for some storage under the stairwell, also. There is a two-car garage with an automatic garage door opener. All major appliances, including a brand new stainless steel refrigerator, are all there, so there would be no need to move any appliances. There's a small back patio which is great for grilling, and the front patio is quite a bit bigger than the one in back. There is a community pool that was renovated in 2017, so it is awesome to be able to walk less than 100 yards and splash into the pool when the Houston summer heats up as it always does. There is a fireplace in the living room. Please contact me if you would like a quick tour of the place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Phanturn Ln have any available units?
137 Phanturn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 137 Phanturn Ln have?
Some of 137 Phanturn Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Phanturn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
137 Phanturn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Phanturn Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Phanturn Ln is pet friendly.
Does 137 Phanturn Ln offer parking?
Yes, 137 Phanturn Ln offers parking.
Does 137 Phanturn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Phanturn Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Phanturn Ln have a pool?
Yes, 137 Phanturn Ln has a pool.
Does 137 Phanturn Ln have accessible units?
No, 137 Phanturn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Phanturn Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Phanturn Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Phanturn Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Phanturn Ln has units with air conditioning.

