137 Phanturn Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cozy townhome is located just inside the 610 Loop and just South of 59/69 (SW Freeway) at the end of a cul-de-sac. This place is great for individuals or a family looking for comfortable, affordable living inside the 610 Loop. The nearest main intersection is Newcastle and Bissonnett. For folks who work downtown, in the Medical Center, or the Galleria area, only a short commute will have you at work and out of Houston's infamous traffic. This place has three nice-sized bedrooms, two upstairs and one down. The master has a wonderful, spacious walk-in closet, and there is a great space for some storage under the stairwell, also. There is a two-car garage with an automatic garage door opener. All major appliances, including a brand new stainless steel refrigerator, are all there, so there would be no need to move any appliances. There's a small back patio which is great for grilling, and the front patio is quite a bit bigger than the one in back. There is a community pool that was renovated in 2017, so it is awesome to be able to walk less than 100 yards and splash into the pool when the Houston summer heats up as it always does. There is a fireplace in the living room. Please contact me if you would like a quick tour of the place!