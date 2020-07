Amenities

granite counters pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Just in Time for the Summer, Pool Parties and BBQ'ing - Beautiful House inside and out. House has 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful granite countertops, shiplap walls,cedar closet and a gorgeous pool with a hot tub. Also house a pergola for those outside BBQ's and pool parties. Weekly pool Maint is included in rent.



(RLNE4673635)