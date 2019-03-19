606 Chase More Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home w/ large backyard & no back neighbors. Kitchen has tile floors, travertine backsplash, under cabinet lighting, Refrigerator stays. Living room w/ wood floors, wood burning fireplace w/ gas connection, surround sound. Master bath has double lavatories, separate shower, whirlpool tub, large closet. All bedrooms have ceiling fans & walk-in closets. 2 inch blinds throughout. Cul-de-Sac lot w/ plenty of extra parking space! Available 03/13/2019 - No showings before 03/13/2019 - Landlord in the process of painting & make ready - All photos are from a previous listing - home will be vacant on 03/13/2019.