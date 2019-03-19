This home has so much to offer being one block from Galveston Bay and minutes from Kemah. Walk out your front door and enjoy the sunsets over the water! With ample space in the kitchen that has custom cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lots of living room space for your family and friends. Three large rooms with one bathroom and more space that could be used to add an additional bathroom. There is an additional multi purpose room that could be used as a sunroom or office. Fenced in backyard big enough for a pool! This home is Zoned for CCISD!! No flooding in Harvey.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 3028 Calhoun Street have any available units?
3028 Calhoun Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3028 Calhoun Street have?
Some of 3028 Calhoun Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Calhoun Street currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Calhoun Street is not currently offering any rent specials.