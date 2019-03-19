3028 Calhoun Street

Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities pool

This home has so much to offer being one block from Galveston Bay and minutes from Kemah. Walk out your front door and enjoy the sunsets over the water! With ample space in the kitchen that has custom cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lots of living room space for your family and friends. Three large rooms with one bathroom and more space that could be used to add an additional bathroom. There is an additional multi purpose room that could be used as a sunroom or office. Fenced in backyard big enough for a pool! This home is Zoned for CCISD!! No flooding in Harvey.