3028 Calhoun Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3028 Calhoun Street

3028 Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Calhoun Street, Bacliff, TX 77518
Bayview

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
This home has so much to offer being one block from Galveston Bay and minutes from Kemah. Walk out your front door and enjoy the sunsets over the water! With ample space in the kitchen that has custom cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lots of living room space for your family and friends. Three large rooms with one bathroom and more space that could be used to add an additional bathroom. There is an additional multi purpose room that could be used as a sunroom or office. Fenced in backyard big enough for a pool! This home is Zoned for CCISD!! No flooding in Harvey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Calhoun Street have any available units?
3028 Calhoun Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bacliff, TX.
What amenities does 3028 Calhoun Street have?
Some of 3028 Calhoun Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Calhoun Street currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Calhoun Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Calhoun Street pet-friendly?
No, 3028 Calhoun Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bacliff.
Does 3028 Calhoun Street offer parking?
No, 3028 Calhoun Street does not offer parking.
Does 3028 Calhoun Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Calhoun Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Calhoun Street have a pool?
Yes, 3028 Calhoun Street has a pool.
Does 3028 Calhoun Street have accessible units?
No, 3028 Calhoun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Calhoun Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 Calhoun Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3028 Calhoun Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3028 Calhoun Street does not have units with air conditioning.

