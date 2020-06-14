Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX with garage

Atascocita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
227 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
135 Units Available
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1393 sqft
We are now offering in person and self-guided tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available. Let your active lifestyle thrive where every adventure is close to home.
Results within 1 mile of Atascocita
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
27 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lake Houston
28 Units Available
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$858
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
Lake Houston
24 Units Available
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Lake Houston
23 Units Available
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Atascocita
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
Kingwood
55 Units Available
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1381 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$782
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Kingwood
16 Units Available
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1403 sqft
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
65 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,210
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Virtual Living at Kingwood
25710 Loop 494, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1546 sqft
Newly opened homes mean that residents will be among the first. Spacious, open floor plans. Bright fitness center equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights. Fast access to Highway 59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kingwood
29 Units Available
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Kingwood
22 Units Available
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
21 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kingwood
37 Units Available
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1473 sqft
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1487 sqft
Superb apartment home living to be established conveniently near Interstate 69 and outside Houston enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Kingwood
Contact for Availability
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1300 sqft
Come home to Mallard Creek and come home to the life of tranquility. We offer an abundance of amenities and nestled amongst beautiful native trees in the livable forest of Kingwood Texas. Mallard Creek offers the very best in urban living.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
81 Units Available
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1286 sqft
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Humble
28 Units Available
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1152 sqft
Nestled in the award-winning master-planned community of Fall Creek, Stonegrove provides an apartment living experience unmatched in the area.From the moment you first experience Stonegrove, you can tell there is something special here.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated January 18 at 12:24am
Contact for Availability
Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1249 sqft
Ten Pines is a luxurious new apartment community near Lake Houston. With dozens of amenities and stylish interiors, these Houston Summerwood apartments have something for everyone. Apply today!
City Guide for Atascocita, TX

Recently named as one of the most notable high-growth areas in the US, Atascocita is especially well-known for its recreational facilities, parks, and waterfront resorts on the shores of Lake Houston.

From the years 2000 to 2010, the population of Atascocita, Texas skyrocketed from 35,727 to 65,844. If you're wondering why, consider the fact that Atascocita is renowned in the area for its many parks and waterfront resorts. Alongside this utopian vibe, however, you'll find all those practical necessities that you can't live without, such as Wal-Mart, mega malls and fast food restaurants. In its own way, Atascocita encapsulates the perfect city: a place where you can spend the day jet skiing in paradise, then come home and watch the big game at a multi-screen sports bar. Plus, Atascocita is just 10 miles away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport, so you can make a quick getaway from paradise whenever you need to. At least Lake Houston will always be there, just waiting for your return.

Having trouble with Craigslist Atascocita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Atascocita, TX

Atascocita apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

