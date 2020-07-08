8931 Sailing Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/642c61c005 ---- Ask about our NO upfront security deposit program for those who qualify. Large and beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom / 3.5 bath has high ceilings & hardwood floors in main living areas. All carpets in the home are brand new. Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter-tops with breakfast bar opens into the livingroom with fireplace. Downstairs master bedroom, bathroom w/separate tub/shower, double sinks & huge walk-in closet. Upstairs has a game/bonus room & 4 bedrooms. Lush landscaping in front and backyard with covered patio. Close to great local shopping centers. Pets welcome case by case basis! *Added amenity of $10 for filter delivery to your doorstep to help save on electricity bills will be added to the rental price. No pet deposit. Pet fees as follows $44/month first pet and $28 on any additional pets. Room sizes are approximate.