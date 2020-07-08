All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 7635 Bronze Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
7635 Bronze Trail Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7635 Bronze Trail Drive

7635 Bronze Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7635 Bronze Trail Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious two story home in the Golf Course Community of Walden on Lake Houston. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, family entertaining and medical facilities. Great Schools! Neighborhood pool for those hot summer days. The home features 4 bedrooms (master down), 2.5 baths, formal dining room and a game room upstairs. Refrigerator, washer and dryer not provided. Large covered patio in the backyard making outside grilling a breeze. 2 car garage with shelving for extra storage. Very clean and ready for a new family! Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Bronze Trail Drive have any available units?
7635 Bronze Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7635 Bronze Trail Drive have?
Some of 7635 Bronze Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 Bronze Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Bronze Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Bronze Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7635 Bronze Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 7635 Bronze Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7635 Bronze Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 7635 Bronze Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7635 Bronze Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Bronze Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7635 Bronze Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 7635 Bronze Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 7635 Bronze Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Bronze Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7635 Bronze Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7635 Bronze Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7635 Bronze Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch