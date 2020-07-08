7635 Bronze Trail Drive

Amenities

Spacious two story home in the Golf Course Community of Walden on Lake Houston. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, family entertaining and medical facilities. Great Schools! Neighborhood pool for those hot summer days. The home features 4 bedrooms (master down), 2.5 baths, formal dining room and a game room upstairs. Refrigerator, washer and dryer not provided. Large covered patio in the backyard making outside grilling a breeze. 2 car garage with shelving for extra storage. Very clean and ready for a new family! Call today for your private showing.