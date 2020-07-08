5918 Gnarled Oaks Court

Amenities

Great place to call home! This home is close to everything; school, shopping, restaurants and still very private setting. Its located on a quite cul-de-sac street in the Oaks of Atascocita community. This home offers 4 large bedrooms, very nice large living room with a cozy fireplace, elegant dining room, well appointed kitchen with separate breakfast area, laundry room and a bonus multi purpose room! lots of storage area! Very nice back yard as well with outdoor kitchen and storage shed! Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Section 8 vouchers will be considered.