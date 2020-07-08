All apartments in Atascocita
5918 Gnarled Oaks Court
Last updated December 13 2019 at 3:17 PM

5918 Gnarled Oaks Court

5918 Gnarled Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

5918 Gnarled Oaks Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great place to call home! This home is close to everything; school, shopping, restaurants and still very private setting. Its located on a quite cul-de-sac street in the Oaks of Atascocita community. This home offers 4 large bedrooms, very nice large living room with a cozy fireplace, elegant dining room, well appointed kitchen with separate breakfast area, laundry room and a bonus multi purpose room! lots of storage area! Very nice back yard as well with outdoor kitchen and storage shed! Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed. Section 8 vouchers will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court have any available units?
5918 Gnarled Oaks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court have?
Some of 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Gnarled Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court offers parking.
Does 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5918 Gnarled Oaks Court does not have units with air conditioning.

