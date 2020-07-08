All apartments in Atascocita
5722 Timbers Trail Drive

5722 Timbers Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5722 Timbers Trail Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Atascocita North. This home has plenty space and more. Formal living-room, dining room, family room and kitchen with breakfast area. Large closed in sunroom and plenty of cabinets for storing in kitchen. All bedrooms located on second floor. Master bathroom has double sink and vanity area along with large walk in shower. Double sinks also in secondary bathroom. Give me a call today!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Timbers Trail Drive have any available units?
5722 Timbers Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 5722 Timbers Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Timbers Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Timbers Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5722 Timbers Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5722 Timbers Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 5722 Timbers Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5722 Timbers Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Timbers Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Timbers Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 5722 Timbers Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Timbers Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 5722 Timbers Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Timbers Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Timbers Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Timbers Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 Timbers Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

