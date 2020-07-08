5702 Timbers Trail Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Atascocita, TX - Property Id: 229398
Beautifully 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Humble, TX. You will love the oversized living room with a built in fire place and a wet bar for entertaining guests. All bedrooms include walk-in closet and and the spacious master bedroom includes his and her walk-in closets. The home is located in the Oaks of Atascocita community, and is within a few minute walk to the community park which offers a pool, tennis/basketball court, and a playground for the little ones. Many shops and restaurants are within a few minute distance. Schedule a tour and submit your online application today!
No Pets Allowed
