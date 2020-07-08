5702 Timbers Trail Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Atascocita, TX - Property Id: 229398



Beautifully 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in Humble, TX. You will love the oversized living room with a built in fire place and a wet bar for entertaining guests. All bedrooms include walk-in closet and and the spacious master bedroom includes his and her walk-in closets. The home is located in the Oaks of Atascocita community, and is within a few minute walk to the community park which offers a pool, tennis/basketball court, and a playground for the little ones. Many shops and restaurants are within a few minute distance. Schedule a tour and submit your online application today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229398

Property Id 229398



No Pets Allowed



