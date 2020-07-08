All apartments in Atascocita
5603 Mossy Timbers Dr.

5603 Mossy Timbers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5603 Mossy Timbers Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. Available 03/01/20 Coming soon!! - Large, spacious home in a wonderful location. Fenced in back yard, gorgeous fire place with built in book cases. Double closets in the master bedroom along with an attached master bathroom. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms along with carpet in the other three bedrooms. Beautiful tiled kitchen with white cabinets, double oven, dishwasher and electric cooktop. Laundry room available as well.

Please see our website for the o online application. $35 nonrefundable fee.

www.dhiholdingslp.com

600 credit score and 3 times the rent amount in income required. $350 nonrefundable pet fee. Non smoking home. Don't wait long!!!

(RLNE5581378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. have any available units?
5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. have?
Some of 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. offer parking?
No, 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. have a pool?
No, 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

