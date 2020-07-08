Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

5603 Mossy Timbers Dr. Available 03/01/20 Coming soon!! - Large, spacious home in a wonderful location. Fenced in back yard, gorgeous fire place with built in book cases. Double closets in the master bedroom along with an attached master bathroom. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms along with carpet in the other three bedrooms. Beautiful tiled kitchen with white cabinets, double oven, dishwasher and electric cooktop. Laundry room available as well.



Please see our website for the o online application. $35 nonrefundable fee.



www.dhiholdingslp.com



600 credit score and 3 times the rent amount in income required. $350 nonrefundable pet fee. Non smoking home. Don't wait long!!!



(RLNE5581378)