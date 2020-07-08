5327 Atascocita West Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1569

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2



Extras: Amazing spacious 3 bedroom home! Large Living room with high ceiling and fireplace. Open Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage space, Great sized master bathroom. Nice backyard. Near plenty of shopping. Minutes from West Lake Houston! Priced to Lease fast... Won't last long!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

