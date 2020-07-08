All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5327 Atascocita West Trail

5327 Atascocita West Trl · No Longer Available
Location

5327 Atascocita West Trl, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1569
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2

Extras: Amazing spacious 3 bedroom home! Large Living room with high ceiling and fireplace. Open Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large bedrooms with plenty of storage space, Great sized master bathroom. Nice backyard. Near plenty of shopping. Minutes from West Lake Houston! Priced to Lease fast... Won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Atascocita West Trail have any available units?
5327 Atascocita West Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 5327 Atascocita West Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Atascocita West Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Atascocita West Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5327 Atascocita West Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5327 Atascocita West Trail offer parking?
No, 5327 Atascocita West Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5327 Atascocita West Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 Atascocita West Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Atascocita West Trail have a pool?
No, 5327 Atascocita West Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5327 Atascocita West Trail have accessible units?
No, 5327 Atascocita West Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Atascocita West Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5327 Atascocita West Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5327 Atascocita West Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5327 Atascocita West Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

