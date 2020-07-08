4906 Steel Meadows Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom & 2.5 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with a private view as oversized yard backs up to reserve area. This beautiful home offers 2 tone paint and neutral colors throughout. Very open floor plan, kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A spacious master is located downstairs and includes a large walk in closet. Master bathroom suite includes double sinks with a separate shower and garden tub. All large secondary bedrooms and bathroom upstairs; also upstairs is a huge game room, great for entertaining. Convenient to Hwy 59/69, Beltway 8, shopping, dining IAH and downtown Houston.