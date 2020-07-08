All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:19 AM

4906 Steel Meadows Lane

4906 Steel Meadows Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Steel Meadows Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom & 2.5 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street with a private view as oversized yard backs up to reserve area. This beautiful home offers 2 tone paint and neutral colors throughout. Very open floor plan, kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A spacious master is located downstairs and includes a large walk in closet. Master bathroom suite includes double sinks with a separate shower and garden tub. All large secondary bedrooms and bathroom upstairs; also upstairs is a huge game room, great for entertaining. Convenient to Hwy 59/69, Beltway 8, shopping, dining IAH and downtown Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Steel Meadows Lane have any available units?
4906 Steel Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 4906 Steel Meadows Lane have?
Some of 4906 Steel Meadows Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Steel Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Steel Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Steel Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4906 Steel Meadows Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 4906 Steel Meadows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4906 Steel Meadows Lane offers parking.
Does 4906 Steel Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Steel Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Steel Meadows Lane have a pool?
No, 4906 Steel Meadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Steel Meadows Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4906 Steel Meadows Lane has accessible units.
Does 4906 Steel Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4906 Steel Meadows Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4906 Steel Meadows Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4906 Steel Meadows Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

