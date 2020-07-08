All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 20906 Greenfield Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
20906 Greenfield Trl
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

20906 Greenfield Trl

20906 Greenfield Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20906 Greenfield Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take advantage of this great home in Kings River for lower than what you could buy it for! Open floor plan, huge bedrooms, upgraded kitchen and beautiful yard for enjoyment! minutes from schools, shopping and entertainment in Kingwood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have any available units?
20906 Greenfield Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20906 Greenfield Trl have?
Some of 20906 Greenfield Trl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20906 Greenfield Trl currently offering any rent specials?
20906 Greenfield Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20906 Greenfield Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 20906 Greenfield Trl is pet friendly.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl offer parking?
No, 20906 Greenfield Trl does not offer parking.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20906 Greenfield Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have a pool?
No, 20906 Greenfield Trl does not have a pool.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have accessible units?
No, 20906 Greenfield Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20906 Greenfield Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20906 Greenfield Trl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch