Come take advantage of this great home in Kings River for lower than what you could buy it for! Open floor plan, huge bedrooms, upgraded kitchen and beautiful yard for enjoyment! minutes from schools, shopping and entertainment in Kingwood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have any available units?
20906 Greenfield Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20906 Greenfield Trl have?
Some of 20906 Greenfield Trl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20906 Greenfield Trl currently offering any rent specials?
20906 Greenfield Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20906 Greenfield Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 20906 Greenfield Trl is pet friendly.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl offer parking?
No, 20906 Greenfield Trl does not offer parking.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20906 Greenfield Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have a pool?
No, 20906 Greenfield Trl does not have a pool.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have accessible units?
No, 20906 Greenfield Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20906 Greenfield Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 20906 Greenfield Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20906 Greenfield Trl has units with air conditioning.
