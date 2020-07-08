All apartments in Atascocita
20342 Acapulco Cove Drive

Location

20342 Acapulco Cove Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify. This fantastic and beautifully remodeled 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom home is ready for immediate move-in! The tub and separate shower are great in the master bathroom! It has plenty of space and it is in an ideal location overlooking Lake Houston! You'll have to see for yourself. The kitchen is very plush and extremely unique. Come see your new home today. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. Self-showing will be available. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive have any available units?
20342 Acapulco Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20342 Acapulco Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20342 Acapulco Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

