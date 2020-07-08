20123 Bambiwoods Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Charming one-story home, 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 car garage home is located in desirable area of Atascocita! Wood-like laminate and tile flooring throughout. Huge living and dining area w/French doors that leads outside to the extended covered patio, Spacious kitchen w/breakfast nook and freshly painted cabinets + plus NEW hardware! Massive walk-in pantry and utility area! Nice size master with oversized tub and separate shower! Prime location close to shopping & schools! Schedule your viewing today!!