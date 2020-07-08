All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:02 AM

19907 Wood Walk Lane

19907 Wood Walk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19907 Wood Walk Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Updated two-story brick home w/wood flooring & tile throughout! Great for those with allergies (no carpet)! Soaring entry leads to large den w/an impressive gaslog fireplace. Formal dining room boasts luxurious chair rail molding and crown molding. Large island kitchen and a good-sized breakfast area. Master bedroom is down and has an executive style master bath. Huge gameroom upstairs has a built-in wet bar, three large bedrooms and a full bath w/double sinks and a separate shower/toilet room. Ceiling fans throughout home. Private, spacious back yard with a large covered patio area that feature dual ceiling fans to keep the crowd nice and cool. Storage building behind the detached, two-car garage will hold all your outdoor play items!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19907 Wood Walk Lane have any available units?
19907 Wood Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 19907 Wood Walk Lane have?
Some of 19907 Wood Walk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19907 Wood Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19907 Wood Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19907 Wood Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19907 Wood Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 19907 Wood Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19907 Wood Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 19907 Wood Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19907 Wood Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19907 Wood Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 19907 Wood Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19907 Wood Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 19907 Wood Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19907 Wood Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19907 Wood Walk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19907 Wood Walk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19907 Wood Walk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

