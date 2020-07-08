19907 Wood Walk Lane

Amenities

Updated two-story brick home w/wood flooring & tile throughout! Great for those with allergies (no carpet)! Soaring entry leads to large den w/an impressive gaslog fireplace. Formal dining room boasts luxurious chair rail molding and crown molding. Large island kitchen and a good-sized breakfast area. Master bedroom is down and has an executive style master bath. Huge gameroom upstairs has a built-in wet bar, three large bedrooms and a full bath w/double sinks and a separate shower/toilet room. Ceiling fans throughout home. Private, spacious back yard with a large covered patio area that feature dual ceiling fans to keep the crowd nice and cool. Storage building behind the detached, two-car garage will hold all your outdoor play items!