Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home in Walden on Lake Houston. The house has new carpet both upstairs and downstairs. New paint on inside of house, new light fixtures, new tile, new front door and back door! House is available for immediate move in!