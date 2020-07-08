All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 19003 Pine Trace Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
19003 Pine Trace Court
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:31 PM

19003 Pine Trace Court

19003 Pine Trace Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19003 Pine Trace Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY!! This 3 Bedroom/ 2 1/2 Bath home is located in the beautiful Atascocita area. This amazing floorplan offers high ceilings, open concept - perfect for entertaining! If you have been searching for the perfect rental home, look no more! All bedrooms are up including a game room. A cooks kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Living Room has built ins and pretty flooring. Just minutes to the airport and Downtown Houston. Don't wait on this one! Call us for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19003 Pine Trace Court have any available units?
19003 Pine Trace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 19003 Pine Trace Court have?
Some of 19003 Pine Trace Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19003 Pine Trace Court currently offering any rent specials?
19003 Pine Trace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19003 Pine Trace Court pet-friendly?
No, 19003 Pine Trace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 19003 Pine Trace Court offer parking?
Yes, 19003 Pine Trace Court offers parking.
Does 19003 Pine Trace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19003 Pine Trace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19003 Pine Trace Court have a pool?
No, 19003 Pine Trace Court does not have a pool.
Does 19003 Pine Trace Court have accessible units?
No, 19003 Pine Trace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19003 Pine Trace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19003 Pine Trace Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19003 Pine Trace Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19003 Pine Trace Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch