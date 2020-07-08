19003 Pine Trace Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

MOVE IN READY!! This 3 Bedroom/ 2 1/2 Bath home is located in the beautiful Atascocita area. This amazing floorplan offers high ceilings, open concept - perfect for entertaining! If you have been searching for the perfect rental home, look no more! All bedrooms are up including a game room. A cooks kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Living Room has built ins and pretty flooring. Just minutes to the airport and Downtown Houston. Don't wait on this one! Call us for more details!