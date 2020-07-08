18934 Twigsworth Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities concierge online portal

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1265

Security Deposit: $1065

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1344

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher.



Extras: Come see this spacious property and be the next to call it home! It has an open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and more than enough counter space. The broad, open living room comes with a cozy fireplace. Its utility room is inside the house. Tile throughout the house, except in the 3 carpeted bedrooms. 1 and a half baths. This beauty also has large sliding doors that open to a great sized back yard and is very well located. Priced to lease FAST. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred P

281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.