18934 Twigsworth Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 2:04 AM

18934 Twigsworth Lane

18934 Twigsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18934 Twigsworth Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

dishwasher
concierge
fireplace
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1265
Security Deposit: $1065
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1344
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher.

Extras: Come see this spacious property and be the next to call it home! It has an open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and more than enough counter space. The broad, open living room comes with a cozy fireplace. Its utility room is inside the house. Tile throughout the house, except in the 3 carpeted bedrooms. 1 and a half baths. This beauty also has large sliding doors that open to a great sized back yard and is very well located. Priced to lease FAST. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18934 Twigsworth Lane have any available units?
18934 Twigsworth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18934 Twigsworth Lane have?
Some of 18934 Twigsworth Lane's amenities include dishwasher, concierge, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18934 Twigsworth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18934 Twigsworth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18934 Twigsworth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18934 Twigsworth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18934 Twigsworth Lane offer parking?
No, 18934 Twigsworth Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18934 Twigsworth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18934 Twigsworth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18934 Twigsworth Lane have a pool?
No, 18934 Twigsworth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18934 Twigsworth Lane have accessible units?
No, 18934 Twigsworth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18934 Twigsworth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18934 Twigsworth Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18934 Twigsworth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18934 Twigsworth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

