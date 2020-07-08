18902 Woodglen Shadows Drive

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home! This gorgeous home in the great and established Atascocita Shores has so much character and class. It is a 3 bed 2 bath with an optional study/library/bedroom. Recent renovations makes this home at the top of its class in comparison to others nearby. You will be surrounded by so much to do and easy commutes to your destinations. Showings will be begin 4/15 with an estimated move in date of 6/15. Now is the time to start looking and finding your next home. Don't wait as I'm confident this beauty will not last long. Rooms are approximate.