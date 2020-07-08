18823 Timber Way Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enter this beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom home from a covered front porch. Inside find a huge living/dining combination and a den with a fireplace for plenty of living space. The large bright kitchen includes a breakfast room. The master bedroom has a window seat and an updated bath with a frameless shower and spacious closet. The backyard includes a screened porch with ceiling fans for your outdoor enjoyment. Great location near schools and shopping.