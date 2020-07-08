Enter this beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom home from a covered front porch. Inside find a huge living/dining combination and a den with a fireplace for plenty of living space. The large bright kitchen includes a breakfast room. The master bedroom has a window seat and an updated bath with a frameless shower and spacious closet. The backyard includes a screened porch with ceiling fans for your outdoor enjoyment. Great location near schools and shopping.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 18823 Timber Way Drive have any available units?
18823 Timber Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18823 Timber Way Drive have?
Some of 18823 Timber Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18823 Timber Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18823 Timber Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.