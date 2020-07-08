All apartments in Atascocita
18823 Timber Way Drive

Location

18823 Timber Way Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter this beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom home from a covered front porch. Inside find a huge living/dining combination and a den with a fireplace for plenty of living space. The large bright kitchen includes a breakfast room. The master bedroom has a window seat and an updated bath with a frameless shower and spacious closet. The backyard includes a screened porch with ceiling fans for your outdoor enjoyment. Great location near schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

