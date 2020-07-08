18619 Atascocita Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room playground pool

Spacious, Modern and Conveniently Located in Atascocita - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath home conveniently located in the Atascocita South subdivision is truly something to look forward to coming home to. An open kitchen and downstairs living area with a fireplace and a large bay window with a great back yard view is a wonderful place to gather and entertain. This wonderful home also includes an upstairs game room adjoining the three upstairs bedrooms. Retreat to the large master bedroom downstairs at the end of a long day. The master bath includes a separate shower and a whirlpool garden tub along with his and her sinks. The large walk in master closet even includes a vanity area. The backyard with mature trees also includes a covered porch area. Stay close to schools, shopping and great restaurants all while you enjoy living in this beautiful home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5401944)