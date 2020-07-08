18303 Saxon Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

50% off 1st Months Rent if you lease this STUNNING 5-6 bedroom, 4 FULL baths home on the golf course!!! Home features GORGEOUS views, full sprinkler system, INCREDIBLE pool/spa with drink area, covered patio, pergola and surround sound - I want to live here!!! Beautiful entryway with impressive 8' wood and wrought iron front door, soaring ceilings and elegant, winding iron staircase...study with French doors, cast stone fireplace in living room, custom curtains and paintings throughout...the island kitchen is massive and has everything you could possibly desire including a tasteful breakfast bar and butlers pantry with wine rack...The Master Suite with jacuzzi garden tub, separate his-and-hers vanities and over-sized walk in closet AND one other bedroom with its OWN full bath are downstairs! Upgraded everything, granite everywhere - just a truly gorgeous home in a gorgeous setting! And all convenient to Hwy 59/69, Beltway 8, IAH and downtown Houston! MUST SEE!