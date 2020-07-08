All apartments in Atascocita
Atascocita, TX
18303 Saxon Creek Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:10 PM

18303 Saxon Creek Drive

18303 Saxon Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18303 Saxon Creek Dr, Atascocita, TX 77338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
50% off 1st Months Rent if you lease this STUNNING 5-6 bedroom, 4 FULL baths home on the golf course!!! Home features GORGEOUS views, full sprinkler system, INCREDIBLE pool/spa with drink area, covered patio, pergola and surround sound - I want to live here!!! Beautiful entryway with impressive 8' wood and wrought iron front door, soaring ceilings and elegant, winding iron staircase...study with French doors, cast stone fireplace in living room, custom curtains and paintings throughout...the island kitchen is massive and has everything you could possibly desire including a tasteful breakfast bar and butlers pantry with wine rack...The Master Suite with jacuzzi garden tub, separate his-and-hers vanities and over-sized walk in closet AND one other bedroom with its OWN full bath are downstairs! Upgraded everything, granite everywhere - just a truly gorgeous home in a gorgeous setting! And all convenient to Hwy 59/69, Beltway 8, IAH and downtown Houston! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18303 Saxon Creek Drive have any available units?
18303 Saxon Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18303 Saxon Creek Drive have?
Some of 18303 Saxon Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18303 Saxon Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18303 Saxon Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18303 Saxon Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18303 Saxon Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18303 Saxon Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18303 Saxon Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 18303 Saxon Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18303 Saxon Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18303 Saxon Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18303 Saxon Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 18303 Saxon Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 18303 Saxon Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 18303 Saxon Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18303 Saxon Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18303 Saxon Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18303 Saxon Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

