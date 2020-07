Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Cute, clean, and convenient! This sweet one-story home is open and airy, with neutral colors an a covered patio in the back perfect for playing or relaxing at the end of the day. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and microwave included. Just bring your furniture!