Atascocita, TX
18211 Red Eagle Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18211 Red Eagle Court

18211 Red Eagle Ct · No Longer Available
Atascocita
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

18211 Red Eagle Ct, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Lovely home on corner lot w/2.5 extended garage in the master planned community of Eagle Springs. Subdivision offers many amenities;multiple pools & splash pad, sandy volleyball, recreation center,& walking trails. Covered front porch & tiled & wood entry throughout 1st floor.Elegant formal dining w/ crown & chair molding. Elevated high ceilings in den w/gas log fireplace. Double arched entry to breakfast & kitchen area. Granite countertops & plenty of cabinet space!Master bedroom down w/recess lighting & wood floors. Master bath features granite counters, double sinks & separate shower & garden tub. Extra room down, currently being used as a craft area, is the perfect versatile space for a bedroom or storage room. Home also features a study, the ideal private work space. Personalized wood wall leading upstairs to 3 additional bedrooms and bath and tucked away, is also a spacious gameroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard with extended patio and full sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18211 Red Eagle Court have any available units?
18211 Red Eagle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18211 Red Eagle Court have?
Some of 18211 Red Eagle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18211 Red Eagle Court currently offering any rent specials?
18211 Red Eagle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18211 Red Eagle Court pet-friendly?
No, 18211 Red Eagle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18211 Red Eagle Court offer parking?
Yes, 18211 Red Eagle Court offers parking.
Does 18211 Red Eagle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18211 Red Eagle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18211 Red Eagle Court have a pool?
Yes, 18211 Red Eagle Court has a pool.
Does 18211 Red Eagle Court have accessible units?
Yes, 18211 Red Eagle Court has accessible units.
Does 18211 Red Eagle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18211 Red Eagle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18211 Red Eagle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18211 Red Eagle Court does not have units with air conditioning.

