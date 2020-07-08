18211 Red Eagle Court

Amenities

Lovely home on corner lot w/2.5 extended garage in the master planned community of Eagle Springs. Subdivision offers many amenities;multiple pools & splash pad, sandy volleyball, recreation center,& walking trails. Covered front porch & tiled & wood entry throughout 1st floor.Elegant formal dining w/ crown & chair molding. Elevated high ceilings in den w/gas log fireplace. Double arched entry to breakfast & kitchen area. Granite countertops & plenty of cabinet space!Master bedroom down w/recess lighting & wood floors. Master bath features granite counters, double sinks & separate shower & garden tub. Extra room down, currently being used as a craft area, is the perfect versatile space for a bedroom or storage room. Home also features a study, the ideal private work space. Personalized wood wall leading upstairs to 3 additional bedrooms and bath and tucked away, is also a spacious gameroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard with extended patio and full sprinkler system.