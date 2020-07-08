All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated June 25 2019 at 1:42 AM

18015 Elk Lake Court

Location

18015 Elk Lake Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home is located in a master planned community with many amenities including walking/jogging trails, fitness centre, two clubhouses, several lakes, parks, tennis courts, two pools, a splash pad. This home features, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage 1.5 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, just steps from the park and lake. Walking distance to schools, sports centre and swimming pools. Downstairs HVAC replaced 2016. Kitchen has granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, stainless double ovens, and is open to the family room. All bedrooms have wood floors and are located on the first floor. Large game room & 4th full bath is on the 2nd floor. Covered back patio, sprinkler system, whole house water softener. This house is covered with Home Warranty for 1 year. An appointment is Required. NEVER FLOODED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18015 Elk Lake Court have any available units?
18015 Elk Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18015 Elk Lake Court have?
Some of 18015 Elk Lake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18015 Elk Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
18015 Elk Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18015 Elk Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 18015 Elk Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18015 Elk Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 18015 Elk Lake Court offers parking.
Does 18015 Elk Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18015 Elk Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18015 Elk Lake Court have a pool?
Yes, 18015 Elk Lake Court has a pool.
Does 18015 Elk Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 18015 Elk Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18015 Elk Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18015 Elk Lake Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18015 Elk Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18015 Elk Lake Court has units with air conditioning.

