18015 Elk Lake Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful home is located in a master planned community with many amenities including walking/jogging trails, fitness centre, two clubhouses, several lakes, parks, tennis courts, two pools, a splash pad. This home features, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage 1.5 story home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street, just steps from the park and lake. Walking distance to schools, sports centre and swimming pools. Downstairs HVAC replaced 2016. Kitchen has granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, stainless double ovens, and is open to the family room. All bedrooms have wood floors and are located on the first floor. Large game room & 4th full bath is on the 2nd floor. Covered back patio, sprinkler system, whole house water softener. This house is covered with Home Warranty for 1 year. An appointment is Required. NEVER FLOODED