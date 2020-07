Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse located in an extremely desirable community with excellent amenities. A spacious master suite with double sinks, garden tub, & separate shower. The unit comes with a refrigerator, washer, dryer and blinds throughout the house. Close to Lake Houston, shopping, and dining. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground, and workout room to name a few. No pets or smoking.