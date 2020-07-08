17615 Cook Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come and take a look at this hard to find 1 story home in The Groves! This beautiful Village Claremore plan boasts hardy cedar garage doors, gorgeous espresso hardwood floors, neutral earth tone granite and 4 1/2 inch shutters that make this home look amazing! With an elegantly designed kitchen with upgraded cool gray cabinets and complementing backsplash, this home is family gathering ready! It also includes an oversized back yard thats ready for the summer! Come and enjoy your privacy with no back neighbors.