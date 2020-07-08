All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

17615 Cook Forest Drive

17615 Cook Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17615 Cook Forest Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and take a look at this hard to find 1 story home in The Groves! This beautiful Village Claremore plan boasts hardy cedar garage doors, gorgeous espresso hardwood floors, neutral earth tone granite and 4 1/2 inch shutters that make this home look amazing! With an elegantly designed kitchen with upgraded cool gray cabinets and complementing backsplash, this home is family gathering ready! It also includes an oversized back yard thats ready for the summer! Come and enjoy your privacy with no back neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17615 Cook Forest Drive have any available units?
17615 Cook Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17615 Cook Forest Drive have?
Some of 17615 Cook Forest Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17615 Cook Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17615 Cook Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17615 Cook Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17615 Cook Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17615 Cook Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17615 Cook Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 17615 Cook Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17615 Cook Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17615 Cook Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 17615 Cook Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17615 Cook Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 17615 Cook Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17615 Cook Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17615 Cook Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17615 Cook Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17615 Cook Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

