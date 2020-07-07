17503 Glenhew Rd

Amenities

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Lot Home in Atascocita Forest!! Great room sizes and closets! Kitchen features electric cook-top, built in oven and a microwave! HUGE front and backyard! Great patio for entertaining or relaxing during the evenings!! Den with fireplace overlooking backyard! Ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast and laundry! Close to area schools, Tollway and Hwy 59! Pets are Accepted on a case-by-case basis, with additional pet rent of $30, per month, per pet. MAKE-READY IN PROCESS! Come see this one today!



