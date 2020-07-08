17242 Mitchell Pass Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage 24hr gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Fantastic low maintenance rental in the heart of the amenity-rich master planned community of Eagle Springs! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, island kitchen with granite counters, gas range, and refrigerator is included! Large master suite with en suite bath with garden tub and separate shower! Two secondary bedrooms and two car garage! Within close proximity of the Valley Lodge Splash Pad and Atascocita Springs Elementary, and zoned to West Lake Middle! Community features 24 hour fitness center, resort and competition style pools, splash pad, soccer and baseball fields, tennis and sand volleyball courts, and a full time activities director that plans amazing community events!