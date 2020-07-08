All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:50 PM

17242 Mitchell Pass Lane

17242 Michell Pass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17242 Michell Pass Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fantastic low maintenance rental in the heart of the amenity-rich master planned community of Eagle Springs! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, island kitchen with granite counters, gas range, and refrigerator is included! Large master suite with en suite bath with garden tub and separate shower! Two secondary bedrooms and two car garage! Within close proximity of the Valley Lodge Splash Pad and Atascocita Springs Elementary, and zoned to West Lake Middle! Community features 24 hour fitness center, resort and competition style pools, splash pad, soccer and baseball fields, tennis and sand volleyball courts, and a full time activities director that plans amazing community events!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane have any available units?
17242 Mitchell Pass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane have?
Some of 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17242 Mitchell Pass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane offers parking.
Does 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane has a pool.
Does 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane have accessible units?
No, 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17242 Mitchell Pass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

