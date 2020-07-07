17207 Shrub Oak Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! Home shows great- Clean and Well maintained, one story with beautiful wood laminate floors and New carpet in all bedrooms! Beautiful textured walls w/crown molding, High ceilings, arches and art niches! New hardware in all wet areas! Large living room w/corner fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast area! Nice size kitchen with New appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious master suite with his and hers closets, tub w/separate shower and dual sinks. Nice size fenced backyard, no back neighbors! Great Humble Schools. A short distance to Intercontinental Airport., shopping and easy access to Beltway 8 thru Woodland Hills. Section 8 will be considered!