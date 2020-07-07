All apartments in Atascocita
Location

17207 Shrub Oak Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NO UPFRONT SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! NO PET DEPOSIT!!! Easy qualifications!!! (Ask Me How)! Home shows great- Clean and Well maintained, one story with beautiful wood laminate floors and New carpet in all bedrooms! Beautiful textured walls w/crown molding, High ceilings, arches and art niches! New hardware in all wet areas! Large living room w/corner fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast area! Nice size kitchen with New appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious master suite with his and hers closets, tub w/separate shower and dual sinks. Nice size fenced backyard, no back neighbors! Great Humble Schools. A short distance to Intercontinental Airport., shopping and easy access to Beltway 8 thru Woodland Hills. Section 8 will be considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17207 Shrub Oak Drive have any available units?
17207 Shrub Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17207 Shrub Oak Drive have?
Some of 17207 Shrub Oak Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17207 Shrub Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17207 Shrub Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17207 Shrub Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17207 Shrub Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17207 Shrub Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 17207 Shrub Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17207 Shrub Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17207 Shrub Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17207 Shrub Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 17207 Shrub Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17207 Shrub Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 17207 Shrub Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17207 Shrub Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17207 Shrub Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17207 Shrub Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17207 Shrub Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

