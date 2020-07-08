Amenities

Welcome home to your New Beautiful Wi-FI Certified Smart Home - A Lennar Bungalow Collection in the stunning planned Community of Balmoral! 15723 Crosby Hall Drive is a charming single story home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and an attached 2 car garage. "Everything is included" brand new stainless steal appliances, a perfect blend of functionality, amenities such as a welcoming front porch that invites you into this open concept home featuring a roomy family space, a striking kitchen, and elegant dining area. The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom, and ample closet space! What more can you ask for? A crystal clear lagoon surrounded by white sand beaches, hammocks and cabanas, an infinity pool, splash pad, sand volleyball, lakes, parks, walking trails and planned events to bring the community together. What an Amazing location! Access - Balmoral Lagoon - without the huge Price or long-term commitment!