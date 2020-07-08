All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

15723 Crosby Hall Drive

15723 Crosby Hall Dr
Location

15723 Crosby Hall Dr, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
volleyball court
Welcome home to your New Beautiful Wi-FI Certified Smart Home - A Lennar Bungalow Collection in the stunning planned Community of Balmoral! 15723 Crosby Hall Drive is a charming single story home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths and an attached 2 car garage. "Everything is included" brand new stainless steal appliances, a perfect blend of functionality, amenities such as a welcoming front porch that invites you into this open concept home featuring a roomy family space, a striking kitchen, and elegant dining area. The master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom, and ample closet space! What more can you ask for? A crystal clear lagoon surrounded by white sand beaches, hammocks and cabanas, an infinity pool, splash pad, sand volleyball, lakes, parks, walking trails and planned events to bring the community together. What an Amazing location! Access - Balmoral Lagoon - without the huge Price or long-term commitment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15723 Crosby Hall Drive have any available units?
15723 Crosby Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 15723 Crosby Hall Drive have?
Some of 15723 Crosby Hall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15723 Crosby Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15723 Crosby Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15723 Crosby Hall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15723 Crosby Hall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 15723 Crosby Hall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15723 Crosby Hall Drive offers parking.
Does 15723 Crosby Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15723 Crosby Hall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15723 Crosby Hall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15723 Crosby Hall Drive has a pool.
Does 15723 Crosby Hall Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15723 Crosby Hall Drive has accessible units.
Does 15723 Crosby Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15723 Crosby Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15723 Crosby Hall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15723 Crosby Hall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

