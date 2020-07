Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

CASUALLY ELEGANT HOME DESIGNED WITH COMFORT AND CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF EAGLE SPRINGS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, STUDY, FORMAL DINING, SUNROOM, OVERSIZED MASTER RETREAT, ISLAND KITCHEN, 2 1/2 GARAGE, ENERGY STAR HOME. PERFECT HOME FOR FAMILY AND ENTERTAINING. ZONED TO GREAT SCHOOLS, CLOSE TO ALL LOCAL AMENITIES AND EASY COMMUTE TO ALL AREAS. FRONT YARD MAINTANENCE IS PROVIDED BY ASSOCIATION. YOU WILL LOVE IT!