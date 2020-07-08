All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 12218 Natchez Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
12218 Natchez Park Lane
Last updated September 22 2019 at 6:42 PM

12218 Natchez Park Lane

12218 Natchez Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12218 Natchez Park Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Move in Ready in Eagle Springs. Beautiful Lennar home with no back neighbors and sides to an open space located towards the end of the cul d sac st. Inviting large front welcomes you on arrival. Kitchen opens to the den and has a long serving bar. Separate breakfast nook with access to the covered patio out back.. Den with gas log fireplace opens to the kitchen and the formal dining area. 4 bedroom split floor plan. Master located at the back. Mstr bath has sep tub and shower, his and hers vanities as well as his and hers closets. 3 2ndary bedrooms and a large full bath are located towards the front.Nice size laundry room. Tile in all wet areas -kit-baths-entry-carpet in the bedrooms,wood type flooring in formal dining den and mstr. Garage door with remote and double driveway for extra parking. Close to the park and big pool. Private back yard with nice mature trees for shade. No flooding issues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12218 Natchez Park Lane have any available units?
12218 Natchez Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 12218 Natchez Park Lane have?
Some of 12218 Natchez Park Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12218 Natchez Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12218 Natchez Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12218 Natchez Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12218 Natchez Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 12218 Natchez Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12218 Natchez Park Lane offers parking.
Does 12218 Natchez Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12218 Natchez Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12218 Natchez Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12218 Natchez Park Lane has a pool.
Does 12218 Natchez Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 12218 Natchez Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12218 Natchez Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12218 Natchez Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12218 Natchez Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12218 Natchez Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch