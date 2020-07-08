12218 Natchez Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Move in Ready in Eagle Springs. Beautiful Lennar home with no back neighbors and sides to an open space located towards the end of the cul d sac st. Inviting large front welcomes you on arrival. Kitchen opens to the den and has a long serving bar. Separate breakfast nook with access to the covered patio out back.. Den with gas log fireplace opens to the kitchen and the formal dining area. 4 bedroom split floor plan. Master located at the back. Mstr bath has sep tub and shower, his and hers vanities as well as his and hers closets. 3 2ndary bedrooms and a large full bath are located towards the front.Nice size laundry room. Tile in all wet areas -kit-baths-entry-carpet in the bedrooms,wood type flooring in formal dining den and mstr. Garage door with remote and double driveway for extra parking. Close to the park and big pool. Private back yard with nice mature trees for shade. No flooding issues.