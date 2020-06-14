22 Apartments for rent in Arcola, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arcola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Results within 5 miles of Arcola
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
145 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
5 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Results within 10 miles of Arcola
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
12 Units Available
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Minnetex
110 Units Available
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
4 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
35 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,026
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
34 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Shadow Creek Ranch
40 Units Available
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1586 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Greater Fondren Southwest
8 Units Available
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$720
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
3 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
17 Units Available
Townhomes at Lake Park
1555 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers attached garages, an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse and pool. Units include walk-in closets, granite countertops and breakfast nooks. Christia V. Adair Park and Pearland Town Center are just short drives away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arcola, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arcola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

