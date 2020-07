Amenities

granite counters garage internet access

The Escondido neighborhood you dreamed of, with quiet tree lined streets, new, well kept homes and lawns, friendly people and children laughing. The BRAND NEW house has 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage. All tile floors, granite counter-top and big backyard strategically beside the park. Internet, security alarm and cable are free to tenants.