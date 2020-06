Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NOW AVAILABLE, newly remodeled one bedroom unit is ready for lease. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Aransas Pass. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more. Short distance to beaches, fishing, and all this coastal town has to offer.

This adorable, upstairs one bedroom home is ready for a new tenant. Utility room upstairs for your convenience and off street parking.

Schedule a tour today, with this location & price, it won't last long!