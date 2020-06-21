All apartments in Aransas Pass
Find more places like 218 S 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aransas Pass, TX
/
218 S 8th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

218 S 8th St

218 South 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aransas Pass
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

218 South 8th Street, Aransas Pass, TX 78336

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wow, this fresh, bright house for rent is BRAND NEW inside! New windows and doors, new wiring, new plumbing, new 4 ton A/C, new water heater, new floors, new baths, new Kitchen cabinets with under counter lighting, new appliances including super quiet dishwasher, side by side Fridge, disposal, washer and dryer. New fans in all rooms and stylish stair railing to take you upstairs. Brand new wood fence in back and landscaping in front. The owners are also including lawn maintenance; mowing with quarterly treatments, as well as quarterly pest control. You can’t beat that! Curtains are in the process of being added to the house. This property is even close to the new elementary school.
Better hurry, this property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 S 8th St have any available units?
218 S 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aransas Pass, TX.
What amenities does 218 S 8th St have?
Some of 218 S 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 S 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
218 S 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 S 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 218 S 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aransas Pass.
Does 218 S 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 218 S 8th St does offer parking.
Does 218 S 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 S 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 S 8th St have a pool?
No, 218 S 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 218 S 8th St have accessible units?
No, 218 S 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 S 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 S 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 S 8th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 S 8th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street
Aransas Pass, TX 78336

Similar Pages

Aransas Pass Apartments with BalconyAransas Pass Apartments with Garage
Aransas Pass Apartments with ParkingAransas Pass Dog Friendly Apartments
Aransas Pass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXKingsville, TX
Portland, TXBeeville, TX
Ingleside, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastal Bend CollegeDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Texas A & M University-Kingsville