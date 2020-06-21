218 S 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wow, this fresh, bright house for rent is BRAND NEW inside! New windows and doors, new wiring, new plumbing, new 4 ton A/C, new water heater, new floors, new baths, new Kitchen cabinets with under counter lighting, new appliances including super quiet dishwasher, side by side Fridge, disposal, washer and dryer. New fans in all rooms and stylish stair railing to take you upstairs. Brand new wood fence in back and landscaping in front. The owners are also including lawn maintenance; mowing with quarterly treatments, as well as quarterly pest control. You can’t beat that! Curtains are in the process of being added to the house. This property is even close to the new elementary school.

Better hurry, this property will not last long.