Looking for a home away from home? Your search is over! These clean and comfortable cottages have 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Each is furnished and all bills are paid including cable and WiFi. The kitchens are well equipped with stove, over-the-range microwave and refrigerator. They have granite counter tops and soft close cabinets and drawers. The one bedroom has a king-sized bed and full sized tub-shower combo. Each unit also has its own washer and dryer. Minutes from Cheniere and Exxon projects. Minutes from the beach. Flexible lease terms. Owner is a licensed real estate broker. Call today!