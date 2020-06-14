Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Angleton, TX with gym

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Angleton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$802
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
$533
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Plantation Park
100 Cactus St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Nolan Ryan Expressway and Morrison Park. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community features pool table, pool, parking and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$881
1167 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Edgewater
514 That Way, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1153 sqft
Edgewater is Lake Jackson's Premiere Apartment Home Community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
5 Units Available
Brentwood
510 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
931 sqft
Brentwood Apartments offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area. We are located just minutes from everything you need.
Results within 10 miles of Angleton
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
39 Units Available
Shadow Park Apartments
420 Garland Dr, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
909 sqft
Are you looking for apartment home living in Lake Jackson, Texas? Your search is over. Welcome to Shadow Park Apartments. Located near Nolan Ryan Expressway, traveling to nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment venues will be a breeze.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
220 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1325 sqft
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Angleton, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Angleton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

