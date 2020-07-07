All apartments in Alvin
Last updated January 5 2020

704 Fallow Ln

704 Fallow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

704 Fallow Lane, Alvin, TX 77511

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Drimintri floorplan is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with lots of charm. This plan offers a spacious family room and washer/dryer hookups conveniently located close to bedrooms. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12-23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

