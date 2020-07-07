704 Fallow Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

The Drimintri floorplan is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home with lots of charm. This plan offers a spacious family room and washer/dryer hookups conveniently located close to bedrooms. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12-23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.