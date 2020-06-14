511 West Cleveland Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All bills paid studio apartment, renovated in 2017. Located in Alvin, Texas featuring hardwood flooring, new kitchen cabinets, range oven. Bathroom also newly renovated including all new fixtures, vanity, and shower; studio includes storage closet. Please apply at www.claypm.com to be considered. More photos will be added upon completion of the unit renovation.

All bills paid 6 unit apartment in Alvin, TX renovated in 2016-2017

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.