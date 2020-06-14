All apartments in Alvin
511 West Cleveland Street

511 West Cleveland Street · (713) 714-2131
Location

511 West Cleveland Street, Alvin, TX 77511

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$615

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All bills paid studio apartment, renovated in 2017. Located in Alvin, Texas featuring hardwood flooring, new kitchen cabinets, range oven. Bathroom also newly renovated including all new fixtures, vanity, and shower; studio includes storage closet. Please apply at www.claypm.com to be considered. More photos will be added upon completion of the unit renovation.
All bills paid 6 unit apartment in Alvin, TX renovated in 2016-2017
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 West Cleveland Street have any available units?
511 West Cleveland Street has a unit available for $615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 West Cleveland Street have?
Some of 511 West Cleveland Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 West Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 West Cleveland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 West Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 West Cleveland Street is pet friendly.
Does 511 West Cleveland Street offer parking?
No, 511 West Cleveland Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 West Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 West Cleveland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 West Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 511 West Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 West Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 511 West Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 West Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 West Cleveland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 West Cleveland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 West Cleveland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
