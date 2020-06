Amenities

air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a nice 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit which includes a stove, refrigerator and 3 ac window units. This property has recently had some remodeling and is still in the process of minor repairs. Owner will be responsible for yard maintenance. This unit should be available to move in by June 1, 2020.