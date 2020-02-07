All apartments in Aldine
715 Odessa Court
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:45 AM

715 Odessa Court

715 Odessa Court · No Longer Available
Location

715 Odessa Court, Aldine, TX 77060

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
This 5 bedroom 2 bath has been modernized to the last style. The flooring has luxury vinyl plank throughout and everything been updated. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan. Enjoy the modern lifestyle. Section 8 is available. Please call 832-541-3796 to ask any questions or Lakefair.net to put in an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Odessa Court have any available units?
715 Odessa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aldine, TX.
What amenities does 715 Odessa Court have?
Some of 715 Odessa Court's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Odessa Court currently offering any rent specials?
715 Odessa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Odessa Court pet-friendly?
No, 715 Odessa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aldine.
Does 715 Odessa Court offer parking?
No, 715 Odessa Court does not offer parking.
Does 715 Odessa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Odessa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Odessa Court have a pool?
No, 715 Odessa Court does not have a pool.
Does 715 Odessa Court have accessible units?
No, 715 Odessa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Odessa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Odessa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Odessa Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Odessa Court has units with air conditioning.

