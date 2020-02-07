715 Odessa Court

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This 5 bedroom 2 bath has been modernized to the last style. The flooring has luxury vinyl plank throughout and everything been updated. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan. Enjoy the modern lifestyle. Section 8 is available. Please call 832-541-3796 to ask any questions or Lakefair.net to put in an application.