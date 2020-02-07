This 5 bedroom 2 bath has been modernized to the last style. The flooring has luxury vinyl plank throughout and everything been updated. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan. Enjoy the modern lifestyle. Section 8 is available. Please call 832-541-3796 to ask any questions or Lakefair.net to put in an application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 Odessa Court have any available units?
715 Odessa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aldine, TX.
What amenities does 715 Odessa Court have?
Some of 715 Odessa Court's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Odessa Court currently offering any rent specials?
715 Odessa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.