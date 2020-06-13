Apartment List
54 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX

Finding an apartment in Abilene that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Buck Creek Area
9 Units Available
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North E. Hwy 80
7 Units Available
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$662
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$763
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,033
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
Studio
$585
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$625
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
River Oaks-Brookhollow
8 Units Available
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
2834 Robertson Drive
2834 Robertson Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1604 sqft
Beautiful remodeled with everything new! New carpet in bedrooms, new vinyl throughout the rest of the house, new stainless appliances, GRANITE COUNTERS, Huge bedrooms, lots of closet space, nice yard and patio area! All pets must be approved by the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
2401 State St.
2401 State Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
- (RLNE4667515)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
4607 N. 2nd - 4607
4607 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1470 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Condo in Plaza Estates - Great 2 bedroom Condo with covered parking and deck. Located in Plaza Estates! Large living area and additional living area that could be used for multiple purposes with new carpet and ceramic tile.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
46 HARBOUR TOWN
46 Harbour Town, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2141 sqft
Fairway Oaks Area - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath, downstairs master bedroom, nice kitchen, small office, and rear entry garage. Wylie Schools, no smoking. (RLNE1958485)

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
1541 WESTMORELAND
1541 Westmoreland Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1084 sqft
1541 Westmoreland - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Large yard and big trees. Covered parking - 1 car carport. Central Heat and Air, updated kitchen and appliances make this one a must see.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Buck Creek Area
1 Unit Available
3017 Founders Place
3017 Founders Pl, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1960 sqft
3017 Founders Place Available 07/01/20 3017 Founders Place - 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths! Beautiful home in "The Enclave" Huge living room, counters and cabinets galore, granite, wood burning fireplace, amazing master with sitting area and wrap

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Original Town North
1 Unit Available
856 Mulberry St
856 Mulberry Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1011 sqft
856 Mulberry St Available 07/01/20 New Listing - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - This delightful cottage is going to go fast! Updated 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, single family home located in the Original Town North area of Abilene! All new roof, floors,

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
2125 Cedar Crest
2125 Cedar Crest Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1707 sqft
2125 Cedar Crest Available 07/13/20 2125 Cedar Crest - 4 bedroom, 2 bath located on the north side of Abilene. (RLNE5851962)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6425 Jennings
6425 Jennings Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
6425 Jennings - Located right behind Dyess and has a country feel! 2 bedrooms 1 bath with separate dining area! Fresh white paint and vinyl plank throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Bud Area
1 Unit Available
2901 Bennett Dr
2901 Bennett Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1131 sqft
2901 Bennett Dr Available 07/30/20 Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - for lease - 2901 Bennett Dr, Abilene, TX 79605 - This beautiful, newly updated, 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
2417 S 18th St
2417 South 18th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1012 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bath - for lease - Available NOW! - Newly remodeled and ready for move-in, this 3 bedroom/ 1 bath home is located in the Over Place Area neighborhood and will lease quickly so schedule to see it today before its

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
1041 Pecan St
1041 Pecan Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - Available NOW - Newly remodeled and updated, 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in the Original Town South neighborhood in Abilene, TX.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North E. Hwy 80
1 Unit Available
718 Byrd
718 Byrd Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3106 sqft
- (RLNE5788804)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
3242 Woodhollow
3242 Woodhollow Circle, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2464 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom! - (Owner/Agent) Spacious 4 bedroom home on the South side! Beautiful fireplace, in ground swimming pool, large bedrooms, and so much more. This one won't last long! (RLNE5769577)

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
1134 Palm Street
1134 Palm Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
582 sqft
Welcome to our Tiny Home Neighborhood! This Is A First For Abilene, There Is Nothing Else Quite Like It! It is A Beautiful 582 Sq Ft One Bedroom, One Bath Home Built By Peck Homes LLC.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5350 Pueblo Drive
5350 Pueblo Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
720 sqft
NEW, NEW, NEW! Just about everything is NEW in this darling 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with central heat & air. Fresh paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans, new stove and fridge just to name some of the updates.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
1526 Green Street
1526 Green Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
942 sqft
Beautiful original hardwood floors in this recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Treadaway Area
1 Unit Available
1601 Palm Street
1601 Palm Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1260 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with tile floors throughout except in bedrooms. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and main thoroughfares. Stove and fridge provided. Water and lawn care included in monthly rent.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Far Southside
1 Unit Available
7318 Clariece Drive
7318 Clariece Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
979 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. WYLIE SCHOOL DISTRICT Come Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood with 3 bedrooms with a full bath and a half bath off the Master bedroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Abilene, TX

Finding an apartment in Abilene that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

