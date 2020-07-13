92 Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
River Oaks-Brookhollow
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Over Place Area
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St, Abilene, TX
Studio
$630
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1016 sqft
Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Park Central Area
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1214 sqft
Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to an apartment in Abilene, TX, when you live at The Reserve at Abilene Apartment Homes. Here is where affordability meets luxury living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
North E. Hwy 80
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$731
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
20 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
Studio
$585
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
845 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
South E. Hwy 80
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
For quality, affordability, excellent customer service, and a great location, look no further than Lexington Court Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Abilene, TX, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Buck Creek Area
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ft. Phantom Area
509 N Wind Road
509 N Wind Rd, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2266 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 509 N Wind Road in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cobb Park Area
749 Shelton Street
749 Shelton Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
795 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 749 Shelton Street in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Area
4825 South 6th St.
4825 South 6th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Remodeled Duplex - Completely redone 2 bedroom, 2 bath, central heat and air, wood like floors, updated baths, 2 car rear entry carports. So fresh and clean. No smoking, no pets. (RLNE5898664)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
46 HARBOUR TOWN
46 Harbour Town, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2141 sqft
Fairway Oaks Area - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath, downstairs master bedroom, nice kitchen, small office, and rear entry garage. Wylie Schools, no smoking. (RLNE1958485)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Far Southside
7318 Clariece Drive
7318 Clariece Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
979 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. WYLIE SCHOOL DISTRICT Come Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood with 3 bedrooms with a full bath and a half bath off the Master bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
309 Mill Creek Drive
309 Mill Creek Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1811 sqft
Beautiful, very well maintained home in the Wylie District. With custom tile work, granite countertops, spacious living space & bedrooms, you couldn't ask for more. It also has a gorgeous back yard. You don't want to miss this one!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood Richland
4613 N 2nd Street
4613 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1280 sqft
3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage home. This is a 2 story townhouse. All bedrooms are UPSTAIRS. Fridge and stove provided. Washer & dryer hookups are located in kitchen and in garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Treadaway Area
2002 Chestnut Street
2002 Chestnut Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1020 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in central Abilene. Interior and exterior just repainted. Laminate flooring in kitchen and carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Central heat and air. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher provided.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5451 Laguna Drive
5451 Laguna Drive, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$739
846 sqft
Updated 2 BR 1 BA downstairs condo. All electric, ceiling fans, central heat-air, fireplace, stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer-dryer hookups, covered patio, assigned parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5401 Laguna Drive
5401 Laguna Drive, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$739
865 sqft
Very nice 2 BR 2 BA upstairs condo, all electric, ceiling fans, central heat-air, stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer-dryer hookups, covered patio, assigned parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
70 Harbour Town Street
70 Harbour Town, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1789 sqft
Look no further, your search is over! Very nice 2 BR 2 BA townhome in Fairway Oaks, fireplace, stove, fridge, washer-dryer hookups, central heat-air, ceiling fans, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
657 Ruidosa Avenue
657 Ruidosa Avenue, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
879 sqft
Very nice downstairs 2 BR 2 BA condo, all electric, ceiling fans, central heat-air, fireplace, stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer-dryer hookups, covered patio, assigned parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
River Oaks-Brookhollow
3190 S 20th Street
3190 South 20th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$789
1012 sqft
Cute & cozy 2 BR 1 BA home, corner lot, cable ready, stove, fridge, fenced yard, central heat, window units. The owner does not allow pets here.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sears Park Area
2115 Lowden
2115 Lowden Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, one bath duplex with stove and refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Abilene Heights Area
2650 Madison Avenue
2650 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with attached garage. This apartment was built in 2013! Sizable bedrooms, plush carpet, stainless steel appliances, can lighting, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
4934 Greenslope Drive
4934 Greenslope Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1297 sqft
OWNER AGENT...Looking for a clean, affordable and updated 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage? Look no further! THIS PROPERTY IS close to Dyess and shopping. Spacious, affordable, water IS paid, tenant responsible for lawn and other utilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Abilene, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Abilene apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

