Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home on a wooded lot. Enjoy views from the four season "Florida" room, or out on the deck. Home features eat-in kitchen and formal dining room, wet bars upstairs and downstairs, all large appliances included.



Located in the Tanasi Shores Neighborhood of Tellico Village, this home is close to everything you need.



Home is available until late December 2020.



No Smoking.



No Pets



Homeowner Association Fee INCLUDED in the rent.