Last updated May 4 2020 at 10:02 PM

215 Dawn St

215 Dawn Street · (423) 290-4416
Location

215 Dawn Street, Signal Mountain, TN 37377

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1938 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 215 Dawn Street! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath nicely updated rancher is zoned for Thrasher Elementary, and features numerous updates. You'll love the high-end stainless appliances in the kitchen, the den overlooking a spacious backyard, and recently renovated master suite. Hardwood floors are in great condition, and the deck has been newly updated, providing additional living/entertaining space much of the year. This home features an attached garage, long driveway, and additional off-street parking, as well as a professional landscape. This desirable neighborhood is known for being family-friendly and welcoming, and you will enjoy scenic walks as it is located just one block off of the brow. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Dawn St have any available units?
215 Dawn St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Dawn St have?
Some of 215 Dawn St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Dawn St currently offering any rent specials?
215 Dawn St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Dawn St pet-friendly?
No, 215 Dawn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Signal Mountain.
Does 215 Dawn St offer parking?
Yes, 215 Dawn St does offer parking.
Does 215 Dawn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Dawn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Dawn St have a pool?
No, 215 Dawn St does not have a pool.
Does 215 Dawn St have accessible units?
No, 215 Dawn St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Dawn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Dawn St has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Dawn St have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Dawn St does not have units with air conditioning.
